Clinton Offers CBO-Certified US Budget Plan

After a long budget session failed to resolve major differences over the future of Medicare/Medicaid spending or the size of a tax cut, US budget talks broke off again last week. Republican leaders may try to bypass President Clinton and his veto with the help and votes of the Blue Dog (conservative) Democrats, but Democrats feel that many party Congressmen would be reluctant to vote to embarrass the president.

Pres Clinton said that a final agreement is clearly within reach, and that talks would resume in a week to give staff on either side time to look for areas of compromise. He had offered to cut $37 million deeper into projected Medicare, Medicaid, welfare spending and the earned income tax credit over seven years, say sources speaking on conditions of anonymity. That still left Republicans looking for $100 billion more in savings from those programs that Pres Clinton wants.

House Speaker Newt Gingrich said any attempt to push a new budget through Congress would not come until after the President's State of the Union meeting on January 23. He said Republicans had changed their formula by $402 billion since the talks began, but the President has moved only $43 billion toward the GOP plan; the White House said it moved $247 billion compared to the GOP's $190 billion. Republicans are now talking about $168 billion in savings from Medicare over seven years, compared with $124 billion in the President's plan. They would trim $85 billion from projected Medicaid spending; the Clinton offer was for savings of $59 billion in Medicaid.