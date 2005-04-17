Clinton pediatric HIV/AIDS drug deal with Cipla

The William J Clinton Foundation's HIV/AIDS Initiative will deliver antiretroviral drugs to 10,000 children in over 10 nations by end-2005, approximately doubling the number of children on ARVs in the developing world outside Brazil and Thailand.

The Foundation has partnered with Indian drugmaker Cipla to cut the price of pediatric ARVs over 50%, noting that they are usually four to five times more expensive than adult HIV/AIDS drugs. One of the Foundation's first steps will be to buy and donate drugs in substantial quantities to countries to which it already provides technical aid. The first medicine order has been placed and will reach China, the Dominican Republic, Lesotho, Rwanda and Tanzania this spring, while in May, children in China will begin to receive treatment.