Clinton pledge to India over HIV/AIDS

Former US President Bill Clinton has said that the US government needs to allow greater flexibility so that more of the money it has pledged for the fight against HIV/AIDS can be used for generics.

Addressing a meeting of businessmen in New Delhi, India, he said that US companies have been too harsh in lobbying for limits on the use of the funds, and also called on richer nations to make money available to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria to ramp up the global battle against the disease.

The Associated Press also quoted Mr Clinton as warning that India's new patent law could blunt attempts to speed universal access to HIV/AIDS medicines and saying that he would do his best to convince US drugmakers to grant licenses to Indian companies to make generic equivalents.