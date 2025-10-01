Clinton Presents FY96 Balanced Budget Plan

Even though a 1996 budget has not been finalized, President Clinton has presented details of a $1.6 trillion fiscal 1997 balanced budget proposal, which represents a 4% increase from the estimated $1.57 trillion the government will spend this year.
Robert Reischauer of the Brookings Institute gives the plan about a 5% chance of getting through Congress. Republicans have already criticized the proposal as doing too little to curb the government's extensive benefit programs such as Medicare and providing too little in tax relief.
Government spending for agencies amounts to about a third of the budget. About half goes to social security, Medicare, Medicaid and other automatic spending. In his budget message, the president signaled that he would continue to resist what he feels is a Republican effort to cut back too sharply on the growth in Medicare and Medicaid.
