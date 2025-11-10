Clinton Seeks "Modest" reform

US President Bill Clinton has asked his advisors to prepare a new budget package, including options for modest health care reform, say Democratic sources quoted in the Washington Post. He wants the proposal to be ready by mid-June, but has also given broad direction on what he wants included - a balanced budget in 10 years and a way of offering a modest health reform package as part of cost controls on Medicare and Medicaid.
One official said the budget could then be used as an outline of what role and size government should have, or he could offer specific pieces such as health care reform but use the full plan as a guideline for negotiating other pieces during appropriation.
Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin has said the projected shortfall in funding must be dealt with, but only as part of reforming the entire health care system. The administration fears that deep cuts in Medicare to solve the finance problem will promote providers to shift the costs of their Medicare patients to private patients, and thus raise private health costs. Medicare cuts of the magnitude proposed in the House and Senate budget resolutions, without reform, will harm the elderly and disabled, he said.
