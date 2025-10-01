Clinton State Of Union Speech Stresses health

Health care was a focus of US President Bill Clinton's annual state of the union speech last week. He said Congress needs to do more to make health care generally available, and asked it to start by passing the bipartisan bill, sponsored by Senators Edward Kennedy and Nancy Kassebaum, which would mandate portability of health care coverage and prevent loss of coverage due to pre-existing illnesses.
Making the Republican response, Senate Majority leader Bob Dole accused the President of "careening dangerously off-course" in Medicare and in other areas. Pres Clinton has chosen to defend Medicare, he said; a program on which many people's lives depend and which is in urgent need of rescue.
