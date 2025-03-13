Thursday 13 March 2025

CLL Postpones Listing

18 December 1998

The French generics development company CLL Pharma has "indefinitely"postponed its plans to list on the stock exchange because of a lack of interest from investors.

The news is somewhat surprising, given that conditions on the French stock exchange are reportedly good at the moment. French drug analysts have suggested that the investor community is not convinced about CLL's strategy of producing "generics plus," ie copies of patent-expired original drugs which contain a "plus" of ingredients. Brand-name drugs are already sold in France at relatively low prices and some Paris-based drug industry specialists claim that margins on improved generics are poor.

