Clodronate May Have Role In Breast Cancer Treatment

Roche's acquisition of Corange may have brought it a hidden gem in theform of Boehringer Mannheim's bisphosphonate drug clodronate, if the results of a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine are borne out in further study.

The drug is already approved for treating osteolytic lesions, bone pain and hypercalcemia associated with skeletal metastases in patients with breast cancer or multiple myeloma, and like other drugs in the class has an inhibitory effect on osteoclasts, the cells which break down bone. However, the new study suggests the drug may have an effect in cancer beyond its activity against osteoclasts.

Clodronate reduced the incidence and number of new metastases in both bone and visceral tissue in women with primary breast cancer but who also had tumor cells detected in bone tissue, according to the results of the 300-patient study. These patients are at very high risk of going on to develop metastatic disease. They were randomized to receive either clodronate at a dose of 1,600mg/day orally for two years or standard follow-up. The median observation time was 36 months.