Clotting Factor Products Transmit Hep A Virus

Hemophiliacs in the USA have been warned not to use several batches of Alpha Therapeutics' clotting factor products - Alphanate Factor VIII and AlphaNine S-D Factor IX - after tests indicated that the two products had been responsible for three cases of hepatitis A virus infection.
A definitive link has still not been proven, but a polymerase chain reaction test points to a link between two of the three cases. As a precaution, the company has placed on hold distribution of lots of the two products which come from the same plasma pools as the affected batches.
This is the first time that HAV infection has been associated with clotting factor products in the USA, although there were reports of this type in Europe in 1994. These infections are rarely serious and can often be asymptomatic in children, although jaundice occurs in around 70% of patients overall. There are more likely to be problems in older patients, in whom fatalities infrequently occur.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
