CMHP issues positive opinion to S-P/Centocor's Remicade edging; closer to approval in the EU

US drugmakers Centocor and Schering-Plough say that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has issued a positive opinion recommending an expanded indication for Remicade (infliximab), to include the treatment of poorly-responding ulcerative colitis patients.

On the basis of its opinion, the monoclonal antibody could now be prescribed to moderately-to-severely active UC patients who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy, including corticosteroids, purinethol, cyclosporine or azathioprine, or who are intolerant to or have medical contraindications for such therapies. The firms noted that there are currently no biologic therapies approved to treat the condition in Europe and so patients have limited treatment options.

The agent, which is the global market leader among anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha therapies, is the only drug approved for the treatment of both rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease in the USA, the European Union and Japan.