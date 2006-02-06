CMHP issues positive opinion to S-P/Centocor's Remicade edging; closer to approval in the EU

US drugmakers Centocor and Schering-Plough say that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has issued a positive opinion recommending an expanded indication for Remicade (infliximab), to include the treatment of poorly-responding ulcerative colitis patients.
On the basis of its opinion, the monoclonal antibody could now be prescribed to moderately-to-severely active UC patients who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy, including corticosteroids, purinethol, cyclosporine or azathioprine, or who are intolerant to or have medical contraindications for such therapies. The firms noted that there are currently no biologic therapies approved to treat the condition in Europe and so patients have limited treatment options.
The agent, which is the global market leader among anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha therapies, is the only drug approved for the treatment of both rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease in the USA, the European Union and Japan.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze