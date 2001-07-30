CMR reviews key issues for pharma registration in Asia

The industry goal of simultaneous submissions in the Asian region isbecoming more of a reality for pharmaceutical companies, according to CMR International, a UK-based not-for-profit organization. It also points out that the attractiveness of the Asian pharmaceutical market, which is forecast to grow at an annual rate of more than 10% over the next few years, according to IMS Health. The CMR survey focuses on nine key Asian markets: China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.
The main barrier to registration in Asia is the requirement for a Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product prior to the submission of a Marketing Authorization Application, and this factor was identified by 33%-75% of companies for each market. Regulations on CPPs vary from one market to another, but at least a CPP from the source country is required. Some countries require multiple CPPs. Such requirements, the CMR notes, can cause delays in the availability of new medicines to patients in Asia of up to 10 months.
Regulatory approval times falling
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze