CMR reviews key issues for pharma registration in Asia

30 July 2001

The industry goal of simultaneous submissions in the Asian region isbecoming more of a reality for pharmaceutical companies, according to CMR International, a UK-based not-for-profit organization. It also points out that the attractiveness of the Asian pharmaceutical market, which is forecast to grow at an annual rate of more than 10% over the next few years, according to IMS Health. The CMR survey focuses on nine key Asian markets: China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

The main barrier to registration in Asia is the requirement for a Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product prior to the submission of a Marketing Authorization Application, and this factor was identified by 33%-75% of companies for each market. Regulations on CPPs vary from one market to another, but at least a CPP from the source country is required. Some countries require multiple CPPs. Such requirements, the CMR notes, can cause delays in the availability of new medicines to patients in Asia of up to 10 months.

Regulatory approval times falling

