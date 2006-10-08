CMS says Medicare glitches affect "fewer than 100,000 people

Mark McClellan, the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator who recently announced his imminent resignation, has stated that fewer than 100,000 people have outstanding problems related to their Medicare Part D prescription drug benefits.

He said: "when people were switching plans or initially enrolling, we probably did have hundreds of thousands with problems. At this point, we're probably down to about a hundred thousand that have issues that are not completely resolved, and we are working with social security to resolve the remaining cases."