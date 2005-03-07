CMS says US 2007-14 aggregate Rx spending will decelerate, despite Medicare benefit

Growth in US health care expenditures are anticipated to remain stable through 2006, at just over 7.0%, the result of diverging public- and private-sector spending trends, and with fast growth in the former sector being exemplified by the introduction of the new Medicare drug benefit in 2006, according to the annual US health spending projections published by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Office of the Actuary.
While the Medicare prescription drug benefit is expected to have only a minor impact on overall US health care expenditures, it will result in a significant shift in funding from private payers and Medicaid to Medicare, the report says.
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