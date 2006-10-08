Coalition for a Stronger FDA launches

A bipartisan campaign to increase funding for the US Food and Drug Administration, the Coalition for a Stronger FDA, has announced its formation. The group is led by the three former Secretaries of the Department of Health and Human Services prior to incumbant Michael Leavitt: Tommy Thompson, Donna Shalala and Louis Sullivan. The Coalition includes among its affiliated members the Biotechnology Industry Association, the Advanced Medical Technology Association, the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, the Center for Science in the Public Interest and 17 patient campaign groups.

Former HHS Secretary Thompson noted that the FDA's budget had lagged behind those of the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which have both doubled in recent years.

The Coalition's formation is partly prompted by the recent Institute of Medicine report into the FDA's effectiveness, which highlighted, among other weaknesses, a lack of financial resources for the agency to achieve its goals (Marketletter October 2).