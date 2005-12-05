Cobra and Advaxis sign cancer vaccine deal

UK-based Cobra Biomanufacturing says it has signed an agreement with US cancer vaccine developer Advaxis, under which Cobra will manufacture both experimental and commercial supplies of Advaxis' drugs, beginning with Lovaxin C, a vaccine for the treatment of head and neck cancers, which is due to enter Phase I/II trials in the near future.

The new deal supercedes an existing accord and provides mutual exclusivity, priority of supply, collaboration on regulatory issues, R&D and manufacturing. Todd Derbin, Advaxis' chief executive, said: "in the past two years, Advaxis and Cobra have undergone an intensive development process for Lovaxin C. This new strategic agreement will expand the relationship."