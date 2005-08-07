Cobra and Auxilium extend AA4500 deal

Cobra Biomanufacturing of the UK and US firm Auxilium Pharmaceuticals have jointly announced their agreement for the production and supply of the protein biopharmaceutical AA4500. Under the deal, Cobra will provide scale-up and current Good Manufacturing Practice-standard services and supply of the drug for Phase II/III clinical trials. AA4500 is being developed by Auxilium as a potential treatment of Peyronie's and Dupuytren's diseases and has been granted Orphan Drug status by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Currently, there are no approved treatments for Peyronie's or Dupuytren's. The value of the accord is in excess of $3.3 million for process development and clinical lot production through 2006.

David Thatcher, chief executive of Cobra, commented: "this agreement cements a strong and productive relationship with Auxilium and gives Cobra the opportunity to deploy its skills in biologics process development and production of this potentially exciting and innovative product candidate. This contract is a milestone in Cobra's development and represents a major step forward and opportunity in maximizing value from Cobra's expertise in manufacture of protein biopharmaceuticals."