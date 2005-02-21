Cobra signs US protein deal

UK-based Cobra Biomanufacturing has signed a deal worth in excess of $3.6million with an undisclosed US biotechnology company. The long-term agreement covers the manufacture of eight protein products.

This contract, and others concluded over the past month, move the value of contracted business for the financial year 2005 to L4.9 million ($9.2 million) versus L2.7 million reported in the preliminary results statement issued on January 11. The total forward order book value now stands at L5.9 million, the firm said.