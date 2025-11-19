COCENSYS FILES INDs FOR ANTICONVULSANT

Neurosciences specialist CoCensys has filed two Investigational New Drug applications with the US Food and Drug Administration for CCD 1042, the company's lead anticonvulsant compound. CoCensys plans to develop the compound separately for two different indications, petit mal epilepsy (without seizures) and infantile spasm, a disorder normally treated with adrenocorticotropic hormone or corticosteroids. Although relatively rare, infantile spasm is associated with a very poor outcome.

CCD 1042 is one of a series of candidate progesterone metabolite-based compounds developed by CoCensys which act on the Epalon receptor site, a subunit of the GABAA receptor complex on neurons. GABA, barbiturates and the benzodiazepines are known to bind to this complex. CoCensys believes that Epalon-targeting drugs represent a new form of neuroactive agent, particularly as the Epalon receptor is distinct from other receptors on the complex targeted by other compounds for the treatment of CNS disorders, and so may possess distinct pharmacological properties. The high specificity of action of these compounds may also reduce the incidence of side effects.

CoCensys has conducted side-by-side comparative studies of CCD 1042 and other anticonvulsant therapy in animal studies, and the company has found that their candidate is significantly more potent, with "minimal" side effects. Specifically, the company believes the drug may have lower sedative properties than currently available anticonvulsants.