Codexis and B-MS in research deal

California, USA-based privately-held biosciences group Codexis has entered into an agreement with drug giant Bristol-Myers Squibb, which is centered on improving biocatalyst productivity for an undisclosed product candidate in the latter firm's pipeline using the former's proprietary pharmaceutical process re-engineering platform.

Under the terms of the deal, financial details of which were not revealed, Codexis is due research funding and a milestone payment on successful completion of certain programs.