Codexis and Pfizer enter collaboration

USA-based, privately-held biotechnology group Codexis has received the first undisclosed milestone payment from Pfizer under a research alliance formed last year, which focuses on applying the former's proprietary process R&D platform to some of the latter's small-molecule therapeutics (Marketletter August 2, 2004).

The aim of the multi-year, non-exclusive partnership, which includes upfront payments, technology access fees and milestone payments of up to $40.0 million to Codexis over the first few years, is to rapidly generate novel biocatalysts for use in manufacturing Pfizer products. This should serve to improve Pfizer's R&D productivity while reducing the environmental footprint and manufacturing costs of the ultimate production processes, Codexis said.

Commenting on this development, Codexis chief executive Alan Shaw said: "this milestone was achieved ahead of schedule, and further confirms the performance and utility of the Codexis patented technology to develop best-in-class pharmaceutical processes for our partners." He went on to note that "this achievement, along with last week's announcement of a new collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb [Marketletter May 31], continues to demonstrate the contribution of Codexis technology to major worldwide pharmaceutical companies."