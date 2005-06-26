Codexis in API development deal with India's Matrix Labs

Privately-held US biosciences company Codexis has signed an agreement with India-based Matrix Laboratories, a provider of active pharmaceutical ingredients to the global drug industry, for the development and commercialization of an API for a high-value pharmaceutical product.

Codexis will use its proprietary pharmaceutical process re-engineering technology platform to develop a novel synthetic process for the product via its Thoroughbred biocatalyst. The process will be transferred to Matrix for scale-up and manufacturing. Under the terms of the collaboration, Codexis will receive R&D funding, milestone payments and a royalty on net sales of the product. Matrix will gain exclusive manufacturing and marketing rights to the novel process. Further financial terms were not disclosed.

"As India continues to establish itself as a prominent player in the global pharmaceutical industry, Codexis' technology will continue to find adoption in the region," said Alan Shaw, chief executive of the US firm. "We believe the combination of Codexis' novel syntheses for pharmaceuticals and Matrix' operational excellence will create a significant and sustainable competitive advantage," he added.