Cognetix completes Ph I trial of epilepsy drug

Cognetix has completed a Phase I clinical trial of CGX-1007, a promisingnew treatment for intractable epilepsy when delivered directly into the central nervous system. The trial showed that CGX-1007, a conantokin conopeptide, gave no adverse effects when administered to the systemic circulation at single, escalating doses in normal volunteers, and has also demonstrated efficacy in preclinical studies of seizure disorders. Cognetix now intends to begin clinical trials of the drug in patients with epilepsy.
