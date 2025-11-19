Cognex Monitoring Change May Help Speed Up Slow Uptake

Dementia patients who receive treatment with Warner-Lambert's acetylcholinesterase inhibitor Cognex (tacrine) have had their requirement for liver monitoring cut by more than half, from 24 tests in the first six months to 10 tests, by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA approved a supplemental New Drug Application which showed that patients who received biweekly monitoring had no differences in the incidence or severity of elevated enzymes, and no increased risk of severe hepatotoxicity, than those monitored on a weekly basis. Cognex treatment has been linked with a degree of liver dysfunction, as well as certain cardiovascular effects.

Warner-Lambert is hoping that compliance with therapy will be enhanced, now that monitoring only needs to be carried out every other week. The product could certainly do with something to lift its fortunes. It has had a slow take-up since its launch in September 1993 - first-quarter sales in 1995 were $17 million worldwide and just $50 million for the whole of 1994 - which is disappointing, given that Alzheimer's is a disease desperately short of effective drugs.