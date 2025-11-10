Cognitive Enhancers Unveiled At ASM

Details of two new cognition-enhancing drugs have been presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Neuroscience, which was held last week in Miami Beach, USA.

Toyama Chemical presented data from animal studies of its T-588, a novel cognitive enhancer which stimulates both the cholinergic and monoaminergic systems in the central nervous system, unlike agents such as tacrine (Warner-Lambert's Cognex) which only address the cholinergic system. The drug appears to have a novel mode of action, and does not inhibit either acetylcholinesterase or monoamine oxidase.

Evidence for T-588's effects on the monoaminergic system come from experiments which show that the drug can enhance the effect of methamphetamine (which increases the release of dopamine and serotonin in synapses in the brain) on motor activity in rats. The company suggests that diseases such as Alzheimer's disease may arise from a deficit in more than one transmitter systems in the brain. Monoamine oxidase inhibitors have been developed and tested against models of cognitive impairment with little success, so Toyama believes it may be necessary to target more than one neurotransmitter system to overcome the symptoms of AD.