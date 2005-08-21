Wednesday 19 November 2025

Collaboration key to overcoming R&D blocks: FDA/AAMC report

21 August 2005

New and increased collaborations among pharmaceutical companies, academic researchers and regulatory agencies are needed to strengthen the processes that move scientific breakthroughs to novel diagnostics and therapeutics that benefit the public, says a new report by the US Food and Drug Administration and the Association of American Medical Colleges.

The study, entitled Drug Development Science Obstacles and Opportunities for Collaborations, is based on a conference held in January, sponsored by the AAMC and the FDA as part of the agency's Critical Path Initiative (Marketletters passim). This meeting brought together leading researchers and executives from the industry, academic medicine and the National Institutes of Health to examine the reasons why the number of new medical products submitted to the FDA, especially innovative drugs, has declined steadily since 1996 - despite significant growth in public and private sector funding for research in recent decades - and to identify opportunities for solutions.

The report discusses opportunities which stakeholders can use right away to work together toward breakthroughs in the drug development sciences. To effectively improve the development process, it says, such partnerships must focus on: a much greater sharing of knowledge; regulatory and legislative relief; earlier evaluation of drugs in humans; and improved education and training for physicians and other health professionals in whole-animal and human systems biology.

