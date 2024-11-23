Columbia Labs' Crinone Approved In USA

- The US Food and Drug Administration has approved ColumbiaLaboratories' Crinone, a vaginally-delivered progesterone gel for use in women with progesterone deficiency who are undergoing infertility treatment. The products will be marketed in the USA by Wyeth-Ayerst Laboratories, which has worldwide marketing rights to the product. A second New Drug Application for the use of Crinone in amenorrhea is currently being reviewed by the FDA, with an approval expected in third-quarter 1997.