Columbia Labs posts strong results for vaginal lidocaine gel

US firm Columbia Laboratories has announced positive outcomes from a 24-patient, single-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study of its lidocaine vaginal gel, an investigational treatment for dysmenorrhea.

The data, published in the April issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology, show that pre-treatment with lidocaine vaginal gel reduces intrauterine pressure, uterine contraction frequency and the pain of induced dysmenorrhea, the company said.