Columbia Labs raises $6.9M in stock offering

New Jersey, USA-based Columbia Laboratories says that it has raised $6.9 million in gross proceeds through the sale of 69,000 shares of Series E convertible preferred stock in a private placement to institutional investors Perry Corp, Knott Partners and Harvest Management.

In addition, Columbia's board of directors has approved a request by Perry to allow it to acquire beneficial ownership, as defined by the company's shareholder rights plan, of up to 24% of its currently-outstanding stock. Under a prior exemption, Perry was limited to a maximum 19.9%.