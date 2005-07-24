Combination therapies gaining popularity, says Cutting Edge report

Combination treatments are a rising trend in the pharmaceutical industry, with the average brand team spending $65.0 million to develop them, says a new study from Cutting Edge Information, entitled Defending brand revenue: pharmaceutical lifecycle management planning, available at www.PharmaLifecycleManagement.com.

"Combination drugs are creating a buzz within the industry right now, and brand teams with aging patents are investing their research dollars to try and develop the next big thing," said Cutting Edge analyst Elio Evangelista, adding: "the next big thing may be Pfizer's upcoming launch of torcetrapib, which has proven effective in combination with blockbuster cholesterol drug Lipitor (atorvastatin)."