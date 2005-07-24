Combination therapies gaining popularity, says Cutting Edge report

Combination treatments are a rising trend in the pharmaceutical industry, with the average brand team spending $65.0 million to develop them, says a new study from Cutting Edge Information, entitled Defending brand revenue: pharmaceutical lifecycle management planning, available at www.PharmaLifecycleManagement.com.
"Combination drugs are creating a buzz within the industry right now, and brand teams with aging patents are investing their research dollars to try and develop the next big thing," said Cutting Edge analyst Elio Evangelista, adding: "the next big thing may be Pfizer's upcoming launch of torcetrapib, which has proven effective in combination with blockbuster cholesterol drug Lipitor (atorvastatin)."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze