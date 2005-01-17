ComGenex in multi-year deal with Roche

Swiss drug major Roche and Hungarian firm ComGenex have entered into a research collaboration agreement. Under the terms of the deal, ComGenex will use its high-throughput medicinal chemistry platform technologies to support Roche's internal lead generation for drug discovery and development programs. Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

Applying its proprietary ComGenex Matrix Technology, ComGenex will use in silico tools to expedite the design of targeted compound libraries. In addition, the Hungarian company will synthesize and purify the compounds using its high-throughput synthesis and purification platform for biological evaluation at Roche. The program will require close collaboration between ComGenex and Roche scientists, which has been a key element of success in other collaborations, says the latter.