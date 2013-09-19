Commonwealth Bio sets up new facilities in China

USA-based Commonwealth Biotechnologies has announced further details regarding Venturepharm (Asia), CB's joint venture with Venturepharm Laboratories. The JV was established to leverage both firms' respective strengths in drug discovery and clinical R&D. The initial focus will be to establish two new state-of-the-art chemistry facilities in Jiangsu province, China, to service the growing global demand for discovery chemistry services.

The market for chemistry-related services is estimated to be worth in excess of $8.0 billion per annum, according to figures from Kalorama Information, and the section of the total pharmaceutical R&D market that the JV addresses is worth an estimated $112.0 billion in 2008 , the US firm notes. The combination of CB's expertise in drug discovery services and reliable project management combined with the capacity and cost advantages offered by VPL will allow the former's customers to access a combination of rapid, high-quality and innovative research services at globally competitive prices and provide its shareholders with a stake in the booming Chinese technology sector.