Commonwealth Bio sets up new facilities in China

USA-based Commonwealth Biotechnologies has announced further details regarding Venturepharm (Asia), CB's joint venture with Venturepharm Laboratories. The JV was established to leverage both firms' respective strengths in drug discovery and clinical R&D. The initial focus will be to establish two new state-of-the-art chemistry facilities in Jiangsu province, China, to service the growing global demand for discovery chemistry services.
The market for chemistry-related services is estimated to be worth in excess of $8.0 billion per annum, according to figures from Kalorama Information, and the section of the total pharmaceutical R&D market that the JV addresses is worth an estimated $112.0 billion in 2008 , the US firm notes. The combination of CB's expertise in drug discovery services and reliable project management combined with the capacity and cost advantages offered by VPL will allow the former's customers to access a combination of rapid, high-quality and innovative research services at globally competitive prices and provide its shareholders with a stake in the booming Chinese technology sector.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze