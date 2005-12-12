Saturday 8 November 2025

Compensate for vaccine injuries, US Senate told

12 December 2005

As the US Congress considers legislation to deal with a possible pandemic, it should establish a system of effective compensation to help first-line responders, health workers, vaccine production employees and the general public who may be injured by reaction to any anti-pandemic courses of treatment, according to the US Consumers Union. "We are concerned about reports that Congress may soon pass legislation to provide liability protections for vaccine manufacturers but not address in any way the issue of help for injured consumers of such vaccines," writes CU senior policy analyst William Vaughan, in a letter to Senators.

The national effort to fight a pandemic emergency will be slowed, and possibly unsuccessful, if American consumers believe that they may be temporarily or permanently injured by reaction to a vaccine, writes Mr Vaughan. More must be done to educate the public about the relative safety and possible side effects of vaccines and to ensure health care workers and the general public that, if there are medical side effects, there will be an effective system of compensation, he says, adding that the failure of many first-line responders to accept smallpox inoculations after September 11, 2001, is an example of how much more needs to be done to reassure the American public about any pandemic response program.

"We all face this danger together, and special help for one group is not the way to build public trust and support for a national program of preparedness," he warns the Senators.

