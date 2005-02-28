Competition for Mevalotin, weak home market hit Sankyo's nine month sales

For the first three quarters (April-December 2004) of the fiscal year to March 2005, turnover and operating income at Japanese drug major Sankyo declined, but the levels were high against the company's initial projection.

Total revenues fell 2.6% to 444.3 billion yen ($4.22 billion), due to weak Japanese sales and exports of Mevalotin (pravastatin, US trade name Pravachol) for hypercholesterolemia and on increasing competition. Japanese sales of Mevalotin dropped 20.7% to 66.4 billion yen because of the encroachment of generics.

Mevalotin exports to US licensee Bristol-Myers Squibb fell 16.6% to 64.1 billion yen, reflecting weaker demand for the drug due to advances of newer statins, eg, Pfizer's Lipitor (atorvastatin) and AstraZeneca's Crestor (rosuvastatin). On the positive side, global sales of olmesartan (trade name Benicar in the USA and Olmetec in Japan), an angiotensin II receptor blocker antihypertensive, expanded to 32.9 billion yen from 10.7 billion yen a year earlier. The drug's initial turnover in Japan, after its launch in May 2004, was 6.9 billion yen.