Completion of Veronate Ph III recommended

Inhibitex says that its independent Data Safety Monitoring Board met as scheduled to review the company's 2,000-patient pivotal Phase III clinical trial of Veronate, a novel antibody-based investigational drug for the prevention of hospital-associated infections in premature, very low birth-weight infants. The purpose of the DSMB meeting was to review available data once 1,500 enrolled infants had completed their 70-day follow-up period in order to assess the safety profile of Veronate and the trial's overall design parameters. Based upon its review, the DSMB unanimously recommended that the trial should be completed without modification.

"Until the data is unblinded, these communications from the DSMB are our only insight into the potential outcome of this trial, so we are very encouraged with its recommendation," stated William Johnston, chief executive of Inhibitex. "While we cannot predict the ultimate result of this ongoing trial, the DSMB decision further reinforces our confidence regarding our assumed rate of infection, the adequacy of the statistical design and the powering of the trial relative to its primary endpoint. We continue to expect that top line results from the trial will be available in the second quarter of 2006," he added.