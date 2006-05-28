Comprehensive survey of stroke experience launched at ESC

Drug major AstraZeneca and the Stroke Alliance for Europe have announced the launch of what they say is the world's most comprehensive global stroke survey. The research project, revealed at the European Stroke Conference meeting in Brussels, Belgium this month, will assess the true burden of stroke for patients and caregivers, with the first results expected in late 2006.

Arne Hagen, president of the SAFE, said: "the need for education about stroke and stroke prevention is overwhelming - 15 million people worldwide suffer a stroke each year. One in three of these people die, a further third are left with varying degrees of disability, and only one third of stroke victims recover without disability. Stroke is a life-shattering event, yet very few people can recognize the symptoms or understand the devastating impact stroke can have on patients and families. We look forward to the results of this Global Stroke Survey."

The Global Stroke Survey will be designed to provide in-depth understanding of the true burden, social consequences and functional and emotional distress caused by stroke around the world. Variations between countries will also be investigated to build a comparative picture of standards in stroke care across the globe.