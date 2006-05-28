Comprehensive survey of stroke experience launched at ESC

Drug major AstraZeneca and the Stroke Alliance for Europe have announced the launch of what they say is the world's most comprehensive global stroke survey. The research project, revealed at the European Stroke Conference meeting in Brussels, Belgium this month, will assess the true burden of stroke for patients and caregivers, with the first results expected in late 2006.
Arne Hagen, president of the SAFE, said: "the need for education about stroke and stroke prevention is overwhelming - 15 million people worldwide suffer a stroke each year. One in three of these people die, a further third are left with varying degrees of disability, and only one third of stroke victims recover without disability. Stroke is a life-shattering event, yet very few people can recognize the symptoms or understand the devastating impact stroke can have on patients and families. We look forward to the results of this Global Stroke Survey."
The Global Stroke Survey will be designed to provide in-depth understanding of the true burden, social consequences and functional and emotional distress caused by stroke around the world. Variations between countries will also be investigated to build a comparative picture of standards in stroke care across the globe.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze