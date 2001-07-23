Compugen licenses-out Gencarta database in Israel

US firm Compugen has signed agreements with Israel's Albert EinsteinCollege of Medicine of Yeshiva University and the Weizmann Institute of Science to provide the two rganizations with its Gencarta annotated genome, transcriptome and proteome database. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Weizmann's Doron Lancet said: "we are very pleased about the prospects of using Gencarta. It will significantly enrich our capacity to harvest the human genome and to perform basic research in diverse realms of biology, biochemistry and genetics."

The Gencarta database is designed to assist in rapid-target discovery processes and to increase the success of experiment design and implementation. Based on Compugen's LEADS platform, the database provides a comprehensive view of the transcriptome, "the biological bridge between genes and their coded proteins," the company says.