COMT inhibitor make levodopa delivery smoother

At the International Congress on Parkinson's Disease in Helsinki,Finland, Cheryl Waters, professor of neurology at Columbia University in New York, USA, said that many Parkinson's disease patients were not receiving optimal treatment for their condition. He suggested that using a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, such as Novartis' Comtan/Comtess (entacapone), would provide a smoother, more continuous delivery of levodopa, the mainstay treatment for the disease, to the brain.

Patients treated with levodopa experience reduced effects, such as dyskinesias, motor and non-motor fluctuations, over a period of time, sometimes as little as two to three years, after levodopa therapy is initiated, which may be partly due to the pulsatile delivery.

Neurologist David Brooks at Imperial College in London, UK, also noted at the meeting that the wearing-off effects of levodopa are treatable through the use of a more continuous rather than pulsatile dopamingeric stimulation. He suggested that using Comtan, which is licensed for use in patients experiencing end-of-dose wearing-off, from the initiation of therapy may be more effective.