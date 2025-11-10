Concerns Over Future Of HMR R&D Center

The authorities in Strasbourg, France, are concerned over the future of a Hoechst Marion Roussel R&D center following publication of a letter from research staff. The company has indicated that an announcement about the unit will be made in early December.

Uncertainty has been a theme in Strasbourg since Marion Merrell Dow was acquired by the German chemical and drug company Hoechst earlier this year (Marketletters passim), with the prospect of the eventual transfer of research activity to the USA.

HMR could be under some pressure because of discussions currently underway between the company and the French Health Ministry over the marketing of new drugs. Any closure of the unit would be seen as a blow for the city, which has been trying to develop as a center for pharmaceutical R&D. US company Johnson & Johnson has also reduced its presence in Strasbourg recently.