Concerns Over Sale Of Stake In Biotika

Executives of the Biotika Slovenska Lupca pharmaceuticals company in Banska Bystrica in the Slovak Republic have said that the claim by the National Property Fund that the company's debts are growing and gross profit falling has discredited Biotika's management, according to the CTK new agency's Business News. They add that the claim could also harm Biotika's trading interests.

The FNM made the claim after it was criticized for selling its 40% stake in Biotika to G V Pharma in eastern Slovakia for 240 million koruna ($8 million) in cash and 247 million koruna in investments, when Biotika-Zamestnanci, established by Biotika's management and employees, offered 380 million in cash and 1 billion in investments.

Biotika's chief executive Juraj Sismis reportedly said that he was surprised by the FNM's defence of an obviously inferior bid by G V Pharma and its belief that G V Pharma, with less knowledge of Biotika than the company's management and employees, would ensure Biotika's prosperity.