Concor removes need for pre-op cardiac testing

German drugmaker Merck KGaA says data from a recent study indicates that use of its drug Concor (bisoprolol) removes the need for the pre-operative echocardiographic cardiac stress-testing which is used to identify at-risk patients, and can delay surgery. Current American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association guidelines advocate the testing of all pre-operative vascular surgery patients who are at increased cardiac risk.

The findings, which were presented at the World Congress of Cardiology meeting in Barcelona, Spain, were from the landmark Dutch Echocardiographic Cardiac Risk Evaluation Applying Stress Echo (DECREASE II) study, also recently published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

DECREASE II enrolled 1,476 patients scheduled to undergo elective major vascular surgery, who were assigned either pre-operative stress testing, if they were classified as intermediate risk, or no testing. All patients were given bisoprolol to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events. The data showed that those patients who were not tested had a similar incidence of cardiac death or myocardial infarction at 30 days post surgery compared to those undergoing cardiac stress testing.