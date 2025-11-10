Conditions Imposed On Cyanamid Purchase

American Home Products has reached agreement with the US Federal Trade Commission to complete its planned $9.7 billion purchase of American Cyanamid.
However, the agreement requires AHP, among other things, to divest its diphtheria and tetanus vaccines (which had 1993 sales of $9.6 million) and to license Cyanamid's rotavirus vaccine and research program. AHP also revealed that it has agreed to sell its tetanus and diphtheria vaccine products to Chiron Corp on behalf of Chiron's vaccine joint venture with Ciba, Biocine. Under the agreement, AHP will manufacture and supply the vaccines until Chiron or Biocine is able to do so.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze