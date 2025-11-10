Conditions Imposed On Cyanamid Purchase

American Home Products has reached agreement with the US Federal Trade Commission to complete its planned $9.7 billion purchase of American Cyanamid.

However, the agreement requires AHP, among other things, to divest its diphtheria and tetanus vaccines (which had 1993 sales of $9.6 million) and to license Cyanamid's rotavirus vaccine and research program. AHP also revealed that it has agreed to sell its tetanus and diphtheria vaccine products to Chiron Corp on behalf of Chiron's vaccine joint venture with Ciba, Biocine. Under the agreement, AHP will manufacture and supply the vaccines until Chiron or Biocine is able to do so.