Sunday 24 November 2024

Pharma & Biotech Events & Conferences

Biotechnology
Fate Thera rockets on early data for FT819
Cellular immunotherapy specialist Fate Therapeutics soared as much as 73%, and closed up 12.45 at $2.27 yesterday, after it released early-stage data on its FT819 in lupus.   19 November 2024
Biotechnology
Silence presents positive Phase II zerlasiran data at AHA
19 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Phase II win for Boston Pharma’s efimosfermin alfa in MASH
US clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Boston Pharmaceuticals has announced positive results from a Phase II study evaluating the safety and efficacy of once-monthly efimosfermin alfa (formerly known as BOS-580), a long-acting FGF21 analogue, in participants with stage F2/F3 fibrosis due to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).   18 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Positive Bylvay data in severe itch and serum bile acid levels
French drugmaker Ipsen today announced the long-term efficacy and safety of patients treated with Bylvay (odevixibat) from two Phase III open-label extension studies.   18 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Gilead’s Livdelzi reduced pruritus severity in PBC participants
US antiviral giant Gilead Sciences on Friday unveiled two-and-a-half-year interim analysis from the ongoing Phase III ASSURE study of its Livdelzi (seladelpar).   16 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Positive new data for Ipsen’s Iqirvo
French drugmaker Ipsen announced late-breaking data for Iqirvo (elafibranor 80mg tablets) from an interim analysis of the ongoing open-label extension of the Phase III ELATIVE study at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) congress.   16 November 2024
Biotechnology
UCB and Biogen’s dapirolizumab pegol paves new path for SLE treatment
Belgian drugmaker UCB and US biotech Biogen’s Phase III PHOENYCS GO trial results signal a pivotal development for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) treatment, as dapirolizumab pegol met its primary endpoint and demonstrated enhanced disease control and safety at Week 48.   13 November 2024
Biotechnology
Syndax shares slide despite pivotal trial success
Syndax Pharmaceuticals has announced that its Phase II AUGMENT-101 trial of experimental drug revumenib achieved its primary endpoint.   13 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 8
Research results featured heavily in the news last week, first with Viking Therapeutics releasing promising early-stage data for its investigational medicine VK2738 at the ObesityWeek meeting. US biotech Beam Therapeutics released early-stage data on its sickle cell disease candidate BEAM-101. Also of note, Arcus Biosciences and Gilead Sciences announced promising Phase III results for their TIGIT inhibitor domvanalimab in combination with zimberelimab. Denmark’s Novo Nordisk released financial results that attracted interest.   10 November 2024
Biotechnology
BioCity announces positive Phase II results for SC0062
Shanghai-based BioCity Biopharma has announced promising late-stage results from the Phase II 2-SUCCEED clinical trial of SC0062.   7 November 2024
Biotechnology
Arcus and Gilead present promising data for TIGIT inhibitor
Results from the ARC-10 Phase III study of Arcus Biosciences and Gilead Sciences’ domvanalimab and zimberelimab combination therapy indicate a significant reduction in mortality risk for patients with certain advanced lung cancers.   7 November 2024
Biotechnology
Beam announces early-stage data on sickle cell disease therapy
Beam Therapeutics will detail new clinical and preclinical data on its sickle cell disease (SCD) therapies at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting.   6 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca sees progress in obesity drug trials, highlights new oral option
AstraZeneca has presented early results on three experimental weight-loss drugs at the ObesityWeek conference in San Antonio, showing encouraging signs for its obesity pipeline.   5 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Positive results for Neurocrine’s Ingrezza in tardive dyskinesia
US neuroscience-focused biopharma Neurocrine Biosciences presented new data from more than 300 patients diagnosed with tardive dyskinesia and treated with Ingrezza (valbenazine) capsules at the 2024 Psych Congress in Boston.   5 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Viking Thera highlights obesity candidate VK2735
Viking Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VKTX) reported promising early results for its experimental obesity pill, VK2735, with increased weight loss at higher doses.   4 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Teva presents new data on SC olanzapine
The US subsidiary of Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has announced new, positive data on social functioning and quality of life from the Phase III subcutaneous olanzapine extended-release injection study (SOLARIS) trial evaluating TEV-'749 in adult patients diagnosed with schizophrenia.   2 November 2024
Biotechnology
Mixed data on bepranemab in early Alzheimer’s
UCB has reported Phase IIa data from the TOGETHER (AH0003) study, investigating the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of bepranemab - an investigational anti-tau antibody targeting the mid-region of the tau protein - in people living with prodromal to mild Alzheimer’s disease.   1 November 2024
Biosimilars
Celltrion presents post hoc analysis of LIBERTY studies of Zymfentra
The US unit of South Korea-based biosimilar drug developer Celltrion has announced a late-breaking post hoc analysis of the pivotal LIBERTY studies (LIBERTY-CD and LIBERTY-UC) of Zymfentra (infliximab-dyyb), during the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting.   30 October 2024
Biotechnology
Positive results for Lilly’s mirikizumab in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease
US pharma major Eli Lilly has released results from two, multi-year, Phase III studies that showed patients treated with mirikizumab sustained stable, long-term remission across two types of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease.   28 October 2024
Biotechnology
Vera reports long-term atacicept data at Kidney Week 2024
California’s Vera Therapeutics has released 96-week follow-up results from its ORIGIN Phase IIb trial of atacicept, targeting IgA nephropathy (IgAN).   28 October 2024
Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

