Conferences And Seminars In September

The UK Medicines Control Agency will discuss - The Perfect Dossier: Myth or Reality? in London, September 25. Phone: +44 171 261 8400; fax: +44 171 261 8588;
- Henry Stewart Conference Studies: - Recent Changes Affecting the Development and Marketing of Generic Medicines, September 19-20 and - Drafting the Documentation of Contract Clinical Research, September 28, both in London. Phone: +44 171 404 3040; fax: +44 171 404 2081;
- IBC conferences include: - OTC 1995: Responding to the Demands of Consumerism, September 21-22, Brussels; - The IT Function in Pharmaceutical R&D, September 28-29, London: - Protecting Biotechnological Inventions, September 28-29, Belgium; and - Excellence in Strategic Management of R&D: Creating Value Through better Strategic Decisions, September 28-29, London. Phone: +44 171 637 4383; fax: +44 171 631 3214;
