Conferences In November

Management Forum in London:- Society of Pharmaceutical Medicine annual meeting, November 3-4; - Medical Dictionary for Regulatory Activities (MedRA), November 5; - The Patient Pack Initiative, November 19; - Clinical and Regulatory Changes in Japan, November 25; - The European Pharmacopoeia, Present and Future, November 25; - Outcomes into Practice, November 27; and - Transfer of UK GLP Monitoring Authority to the MCA Inspection and Enforcement Division, November 28. Phone: +44 01483 570099; fax: +44 1483 536424; E-mail: management_forum@psilink.co.uk;
- DIA: Clinical Data Management, November 3-5, Paris, France. Phone: +41 61 386 9393; fax: +41 61 386 93 90; E-mail: diaeurope@stepnet.de;
- Technology Trends in Clinical Data Management, London, UK, November 18. Contact Dr Ann Walford at Henry Stewart Conference Studies, phone: +44 171 404 3040; fax: +44 171 404 2081; E-mail: annw@henrystewart.demon.co.uk;
