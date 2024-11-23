Saturday 23 November 2024

Conferences In September

3 July 1997

IBC UK: - Regulatory Reporting Requirements for Adverse Drug Reactionsand Adverse Events, September 11-12, London; - Pharmanet '97, September 15-16, workshop September 17, London; - Central and Eastern Europe Pricing Challenges in the Pharmaceutical Market, September 18-19, Warsaw, Poland; - Protecting Biotechnological Inventions, September 18-19, Brussels, Belgium; - Licensing, September 22-23, London. IBC UK, phone: +44 171 637 4383; fax: +44 171 631 3214;

- Clinical Trials in Emerging Markets, September 22-23, workshop September 24, London. ContactAIC, phone: +44 171 242 1548; fax: +44 171 242 1508;

- The Drug Information Association: - Notice to Applicants: 1997 Revisions, September 16, Brussels, Belgium; - Understanding the ICH GCP Guideline, September 16, Basel, Switzerland; - Case Studies in the New EU Marketing Authorization Procedures, September 25-26, Paris, France; - Pharmacoeconomics From Principles to Practice, September 25-26, Paris, France. In Europe, phone +41 61 386 9393; fax: +41 61 386 93 90; E-mail: diaeurope@stepnet.de; USA, phone: +1 215 628 2288; fax: +1 215 641 1229; E-mail: dia@diahome.org; Southwest Asian Pacific, phone: +61 2 9518 9580; fax: + 61 2 9518 9591; E-mail: addisond@diaswap.org.au;

