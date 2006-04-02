Confusing Ph III results for Antigenics' Oncophage

US biotechnology company Antigenics says that top-line results from its Phase III study of Oncophage (vitespen) in kidney cancer patients at high risk of recurrence after surgery has demonstrated contradictory results. The firm noted that analysis of the data showed a trend in favor of the drug for recurrence-free survival (the study's primary endpoint), and a trend against it for overall survival (secondary endpoint); both findings were not statistically significant.

In a press statement, the firm noted that "at this time, it is unclear as to why these opposing trends were observed" and said that there is "no readily apparent adverse safety signal associated with the vaccine that could be contributing to this finding." Antigenics is continuing to conduct a review of the safety and efficacy data and plans to meet with the US Food and Drug Administration at the end of April to discuss the findings.

In view of these results, the New York-headquartered firm has decided to suspend part two of the kidney cancer trial until the data from part one are fully analyzed and will also implement a restructuring plan to reduce its cash-burn rate. This restructuring will involve temporarily discontinuing all late-stage clinical programs and concentrating on Phase I and preclinical development, the firm added.