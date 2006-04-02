Confusing Ph III results for Antigenics' Oncophage

US biotechnology company Antigenics says that top-line results from its Phase III study of Oncophage (vitespen) in kidney cancer patients at high risk of recurrence after surgery has demonstrated contradictory results. The firm noted that analysis of the data showed a trend in favor of the drug for recurrence-free survival (the study's primary endpoint), and a trend against it for overall survival (secondary endpoint); both findings were not statistically significant.
In a press statement, the firm noted that "at this time, it is unclear as to why these opposing trends were observed" and said that there is "no readily apparent adverse safety signal associated with the vaccine that could be contributing to this finding." Antigenics is continuing to conduct a review of the safety and efficacy data and plans to meet with the US Food and Drug Administration at the end of April to discuss the findings.
In view of these results, the New York-headquartered firm has decided to suspend part two of the kidney cancer trial until the data from part one are fully analyzed and will also implement a restructuring plan to reduce its cash-burn rate. This restructuring will involve temporarily discontinuing all late-stage clinical programs and concentrating on Phase I and preclinical development, the firm added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze