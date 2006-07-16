Confusion over Israel's 2006/7 health services reimbursement updates

Israel's Prime Minister, Ehud Olmert, has instructed Minister of Health Yaacov Ben Yizri and Minister of Finance Avraham Hirschson to appoint a new committee for updating the basket of reimbursable health services provided within the framework of national health insurance.
The current committee is due to reconsider extending the list of new drugs and technologies for 2006 (in addition to the 40 new drugs and technologies just approved costing NIS310.0 million [$70.3 million]) and then to start considering those just submitted for the 2007 round of updates.
The PM noted that the committee is to consider adding new drugs requiring an extra NIS350.0 million taken from the budget originally designated for updating the basket from 2007, but which have now been forwarded to revizing from the second half of this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze