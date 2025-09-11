Thursday 11 September 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Congruence Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotech company based in Montréal, developing small-molecule “correctors” for diseases caused by protein misfolding.

Its proprietary platform, Revenir, integrates computational modeling, biophysics, and chemistry to predict and rescue malfunctioning proteins.

The most advanced candidate is CGX-926, an oral small molecule corrector targeting MC4R-deficient genetic obesity—a rare condition with no approved treatments. The company presented preclinical data on CGX-926’s ability to stabilize mutant MC4R, restore receptor trafficking, and normalize function at the Obesity & Weight Loss Drug Development Summit in Boston in July 2025.

In September 2025, Congruence closed $32 million in financing from existing investors—Amplitude Ventures, FSTQ, Lumira, Investissement Québec, BDC Capital’s Thrive Venture Fund, OrbiMed, Driehaus, Silver Arc, and Alexandria. The capital will fund a Phase I study in healthy volunteers with a Phase Ib cohort in MC4R-d obesity patients expected to start in early 2026. During the same timeframe, the clinical trial application (CTA) is planned for submission in the second half of 2025.

Beyond CGX-926, Congruence is progressing development programs for GBA1-driven Parkinson’s disease and α1-antitrypsin deficiency to candidate nomination later in 2025, and maintains R&D collaborations in oncology and metabolic disease with Ono Pharmaceuticals and a second undisclosed partner.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Congruence Therapeutics News

Congruence raises $32 million for protein misfolding drug pipeline
8 September 2025
Ono and Congruence pair up on small molecule correctors in oncology
4 December 2024
More Congruence Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

UK sliding down global rankings for pharma investment and research
Pharmaceutical
UK sliding down global rankings for pharma investment and research
10 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Europe’s new playbook: how JCAs are reshaping drug launches
10 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Takeda presents positive data from Phase III oveporexton study
10 September 2025
Biotechnology
Sanofi’s Tzield approved in China
10 September 2025
Biotechnology
CAMP4 soars on planned private placement of up to $100 million
10 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA nod for Janssen’s Inlexzo in NMIBC
10 September 2025
Biotechnology
Shannon Turley now part of Amgen Research’s bold new era
10 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze