Congruence Therapeutics

Its proprietary platform, Revenir, integrates computational modeling, biophysics, and chemistry to predict and rescue malfunctioning proteins.

The most advanced candidate is CGX-926, an oral small molecule corrector targeting MC4R-deficient genetic obesity—a rare condition with no approved treatments. The company presented preclinical data on CGX-926’s ability to stabilize mutant MC4R, restore receptor trafficking, and normalize function at the Obesity & Weight Loss Drug Development Summit in Boston in July 2025.

In September 2025, Congruence closed $32 million in financing from existing investors—Amplitude Ventures, FSTQ, Lumira, Investissement Québec, BDC Capital’s Thrive Venture Fund, OrbiMed, Driehaus, Silver Arc, and Alexandria. The capital will fund a Phase I study in healthy volunteers with a Phase Ib cohort in MC4R-d obesity patients expected to start in early 2026. During the same timeframe, the clinical trial application (CTA) is planned for submission in the second half of 2025.

Beyond CGX-926, Congruence is progressing development programs for GBA1-driven Parkinson’s disease and α1-antitrypsin deficiency to candidate nomination later in 2025, and maintains R&D collaborations in oncology and metabolic disease with Ono Pharmaceuticals and a second undisclosed partner.