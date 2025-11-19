Connaught: pseudovirion AIDS vaccine news

- Connaught Laboratories and its parent Pasteur Merieux plan to begin clinical trials of a candidate pseudovirion AIDS vaccine in early 1996, according to a report in the Toronto Star. The vaccine takes the form of a genetically-engineered HIV particle which has been modified so that it does not contain some of the cellular machinery (specifically reverse transcriptase) to allow viral replication. Permission to begin the trials has been granted by the regulatory authorities. Meantime, ID Biomedical subsidiary ID Vaccine has signed a $4.5 million deal with Pasteur Merieux granting the firm worldwide rights to develop ID's tuberculosis vaccine technology. The vaccine will be developed by ID, Pasteur Merieux and Connaught.