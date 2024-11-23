Connective Buys SB's Ridaura

- Connective Therapeutics has acquired North American rights to SmithKline Beecham's Ridaura (auranofin), a disease-modifying antirheumatic drug, in return for an aggregate purchase price of up to $29 million. Ridaura will be CT's first marketed product and will complement its developmental range of rheumatology products. Global sales of Ridaura in 1995 were around $10 million.
